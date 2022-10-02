Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,294,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The firm has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

