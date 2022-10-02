Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002823.
Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
