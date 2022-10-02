Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Bakkt Stock Performance

BKKT opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 5.2% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 84.2% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Further Reading

