Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider Purchases A$24,742.00 in Stock

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Rating) insider David Kirk acquired 17,800 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$24,742.00 ($17,302.10).
Bailador Technology Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.
