Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Backblaze Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. Backblaze has a 52-week low of 4.81 and a 52-week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.31 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

About Backblaze

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

