BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.91 Million

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. BabyDoge ETH has a market cap of $2.91 million and $10,276.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BabyDoge ETH alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.50 or 0.01607273 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031671 BTC.

BabyDoge ETH Coin Profile

BabyDoge ETH is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2021. BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BabyDoge ETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BabyDoge ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BabyDoge ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BabyDoge ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BabyDoge ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabyDoge ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.