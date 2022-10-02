B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Stock Performance

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 66,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

