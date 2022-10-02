Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Up 16.2% in September

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AYLA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 250,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,846. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.