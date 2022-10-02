Axion (AXN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Axion (AXN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Axion has a market cap of $14.59 million and $10,874.00 worth of Axion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axion has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Axion

Axion was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Axion’s total supply is 114,271,291,672 coins. Axion’s official website is axion.network. The Reddit community for Axion is https://reddit.com/r/AXION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axion’s official Twitter account is @axion_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axion

According to CryptoCompare, “Axion is an emerging global monetary system, designed to increase the purchasing power of the ecosystem participants. This is unlike traditional monetary policy where mass-inflation is used to primarily fund corporate bailouts. When new currency is added to the ecosystem, and a negligible amount of it goes to the people, the purchasing power of the population diminishes significantly year-over-year. Axion changes this oligarchy dynamic by generating interest daily directly to the network participants through fixed inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axion using one of the exchanges listed above.

