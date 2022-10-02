Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $98.80 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $12.27 or 0.00064143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.79 or 0.99973627 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007135 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004856 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064426 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005427 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081899 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
AXS is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
