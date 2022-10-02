Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AXFOF remained flat at $22.00 during trading hours on Friday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

