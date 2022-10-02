AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,555.71.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

