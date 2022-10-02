Avaware (AVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,319.00

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. Avaware has a market capitalization of $24,421.25 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,268.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00274857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00143019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00726513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00604592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00603429 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

