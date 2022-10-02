Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Avast Stock Performance

Avast stock remained flat at $8.02 on Friday. Avast has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVASF. HSBC lowered Avast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avast from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 515 ($6.22) in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

