Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,668. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

