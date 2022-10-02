Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,094 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

