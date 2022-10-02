Autus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,135,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 803,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

TJX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,322,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

