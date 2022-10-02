Autus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $135,383,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 12,854,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,417. The company has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

