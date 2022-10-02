Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 838 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.64. 743,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,402. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

