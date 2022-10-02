Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 835 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 177,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.31. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $145.39.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

