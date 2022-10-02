Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.53.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $140.64.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

