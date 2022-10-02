Augur (REP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.62 Million

Augur (REP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Augur coin can now be bought for about $7.23 or 0.00038108 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $55.31 million and $4.62 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009282 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010767 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 7,655,558 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is augur.net.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
