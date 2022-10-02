Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Down 0.2 %
Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 48,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.55. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.