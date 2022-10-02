Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 543,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Down 0.2 %

Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 48,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.55. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,673,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 349,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 394,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

