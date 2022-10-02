Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Performance

ASTE stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 167,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,683. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $713.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,559.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.