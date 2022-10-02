Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of Asana stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Asana has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Asana
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 621,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.