Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Asana has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.84.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 621,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

