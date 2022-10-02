AS Roma Fan Token Trading Down 2.7% This Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $3.77 or 0.00019657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00087414 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00064930 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018396 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031432 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007725 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000270 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (CRYPTO:ASR) uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.