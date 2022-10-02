ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. ARMOR has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $28,858.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

ARMOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

