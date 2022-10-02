Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.88 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 168,193,478 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

