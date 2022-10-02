Arjuna Capital Takes $803,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,336. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

