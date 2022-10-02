Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EXPD traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,804. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.