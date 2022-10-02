Arjuna Capital Purchases 339 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

AMGN stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.