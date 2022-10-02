Arjuna Capital Has $1.77 Million Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital owned approximately 0.17% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

