Arjuna Capital Has $1.42 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 6,652,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.