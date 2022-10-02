Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,345. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $204.59 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

