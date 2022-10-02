Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 762,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Arizona Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

AZMCF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,731. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

See Also

