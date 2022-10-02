Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.
Arbe Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.
Arbe Robotics Company Profile
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.