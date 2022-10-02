Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,490.24% and a negative return on equity of 150.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

