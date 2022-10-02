APYSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $62,388.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap was first traded on February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. APYSwap’s official website is apyswap.com. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APYSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

