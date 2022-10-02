Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in September

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 199.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,775,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,753 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLT remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. 93,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

APLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.