Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Lowered to $130.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

