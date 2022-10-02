Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,421. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.87%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

