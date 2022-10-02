Anime Token Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Anime Token has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $48,574.86 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anime Token alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anime Token

Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anime Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anime Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anime Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.