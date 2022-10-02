Anime Token Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Anime Token has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $48,574.86 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Anime Token
Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Anime Token Coin Trading
