Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,868 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 24,996 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

NYSE:BUD opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

