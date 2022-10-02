Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 3.00% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANEB opened at $2.80 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -2.21.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.