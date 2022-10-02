Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WNNR remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Friday. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Andretti Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Get Andretti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andretti Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.