Analysts Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $22.20

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

