Analysts Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $60.33

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $44.29 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,417 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

