Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $112.33

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.97. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,184,000 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

