Analysts Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) PT at $33.87

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.87.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

