Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$135.58

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.58.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
BRP Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of DOO stock opened at C$85.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.63. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$118.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17.
BRP Announces Dividend
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
