Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

ANF opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $768.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.